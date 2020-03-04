Local disaster prep top of mind after Tennessee tornadoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As search and rescue efforts continue in Tennessee, local city leaders are focusing on how the city would react in the aftermath of a tornado.

At least 24 people are confirmed dead, and 140 buildings destroyed after multiple tornados ripped through Tennessee.

If a disaster were to hit somewhere like downtown Springfield, the Office’s Emergency Operations Center would be activated, bringing city, county, and non-profit agencies into one room to assess the aftermath. This will facilitate help as efficiently as possible, anything from reuniting families, to getting water and utilities back on.

Designed with Joplin in mind, Amy Russell, with Greene County Emergency Management, says the office has never had to activate the center fully. If something like Nashville happened to Springfield metro, that would be one of the first steps.

“As with anything, preparedness, whether you live in the middle of a field on a farm, or you live in downtown Springfield, being prepared for tornadoes is important because they do not discriminate,” Russell said. “They do not discriminate on location, on if they hit a high rise building or a barn, they can be extremely dangerous and deadly and destructive, and we will see that unfold unfortunately in Nashville today.”

Some local crews staffers from the Convoy of Hope in Springfield are already have traveled to Nashville to help with disaster relief.

The organization loaded supplies this morning.

They are carrying food, bottled drinks, and hygiene products.

Local volunteers will help distribute the items.