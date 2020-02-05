Local couple gets engaged at Chiefs celebration parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF). — A great day made even better as a local couple got engaged during the Kansas City Chiefs parade celebrating their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

“My baby girl got engaged at the Chiefs parade,” Angela Servos, of Lee’s Summit told FOX4 Wednesday afternoon.

Servos said her daughter Lauren Gillespie and her fiancé Drew Bunch have been together for three years now.

“Just as I thought this week couldn’t get any more exciting,” Lauren said on her Facebook page. “We’re engaged!”

They have been Chiefs fans their entire lives and are huge Travis Kelce fans, according to Servos.

“I’m a proud momma and love them all but have a soft spot for Patrick,” Servos said, of course referring to Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The proud mom said they suspected it was coming but definitely not on the day of the Chiefs parade.

“Lots of excitement,” Servos said. “A proposal to remember!”