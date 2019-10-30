Local corporation prepares Springfield homes for the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Winter is coming before we know it and there’s an effort to make area homes more energy efficient.

As part of National Weatherization Day, Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) wanted to highlight the importance of weatherization by going into Springfield homes and offering services like insulating attics, floors, and walls.

Crews made repairs to doors and windows, gas heating systems, and more as part of their weatherization program.

OACAC assists income-eligible families who lack resources to invest in energy efficiency.

Proper weatherization can save people a lot of money.

Jeff Strickland/OACAC Weatherization Program

“Our goal is 30-percent. We try to hit 30-percent every time we go into a house,” Jeff Strickland said, with the OACAC weatherization program. “We want to drop energy usage down 30%. Air leak is down that’s where our goal is.”

Last year, OACAC weatherized 163 homes across the Ozarks.