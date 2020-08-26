Local company offers $1000 bonus to all employees

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. California’s unemployment rate continued to climb in May, reaching 16.3% as businesses continued to lay people off because of a state-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus that has wrecked the state’s economy. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

BRANSON, Mo. — A few businesses say they are still struggling from the shutdown due to COVID-19.

Some say their seasonal employees are not returning to Branson this year, possibly because of the federal assistance added to unemployment checks as part of the CARES act.

Bass Pro is working to resolve its unemployment issue by hosting a career fair on August 27 between noon and 5 p.m.

The outdoor supply company’s Chief Human Resource Officer Gary Ehlers says they will be giving out $1000 bonuses to employees who stay with the company through December 2020.

“We find ourselves in a unique opportunity where were not only able to offer the retention bonus for new hires and existing outfitters, but we also have great benefits and competitive wages and just a great environment to work in,” said Ehlers.

Individuals must be hired by September 11 and stay with Bass Pro until December 19 to receive $1000. All current employees are eligible for the bonus.