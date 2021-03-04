Local community members hold vigil for Kaiden and Mayson Peak

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A little more than a dozen people gathered in Benton County Thursday morning to remember Kaiden and Mayson Peak.

The two boys were found dead Monday, March 1, with their father Darrell Peak, in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

During the vigil, a local pastor said a few words and led the group in prayer.

“Our hearts go out to them, this is truly a tragedy. Two precious little boys that I never ever met or a dad I never met, nor had anyone else but our hearts go out because of the loss.” Chad Banfield, Pastor

People have been leaving flowers, balloons, toys, and other items in remembrance of Kaiden and Mayson.

Officials have still not released a cause of death for Darrell or the two boys.