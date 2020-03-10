Local community college hosts ribbon cutting for new success center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield OTC cut the ribbon today, March 9, on the new Allied Health Student Success Center.

The new facility provides students with advising, academic counseling and a new study lounge.

This project was funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Governor Mike Parson attended the ribbon cutting and shared the importance of this center for Southwest Missouri.

“It’s huge for the Springfield area and surrounding counties involving OTC and Missouri state to be the first one with Missouri excels program,” Gov. Parson said. “They’ll have a training facility here to meet the healthcare needs and to have it here in southwest Missouri. It’s just a great day to see some of this coming about and making sure we get to people trained to go into the workforce.”

The nursing collaboration helps more students earn degrees and licenses in the health field.