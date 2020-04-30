Local colleges and universities prepping for fall and summer classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three colleges and universities across the Ozarks are making plans for in-person classes in the fall and summer.

Missouri State, Drury and OTC are all planning on having in-person classes come August but not without some restrictions.

“Students will see more online,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “They’ll still be seated but they’ll be on campus less than they would have. “We are asking our faculty to try and frontload labs, hands-on training as early in the semester as possible in case there is a rise up or a spike in the COVID-19 that happens when cold weather comes or late fall.”

Missouri State will be taking a look at class size as well as spreading out courses through the day more and moving some classes to a hybrid setting.

“I think we’ll have fewer big lecture classes,” said Clif Smart, Missouri State University president. “I think we’re looking at ways to shrink those classes down. I think we’ll have more hybrid classes. I think the day will be extended longer.”

Drury will also be focusing on small class sizes instead of moving more online.

“We pride ourselves on small class sizes,” said Dr. Tim Cloyd, Drury University president. “That’s what we think is a customized individualized, high-quality experience.”

The colleges are working together to figure out a plan and say having in-person classes in the fall is more about the students.

“We are collaborative with each other,” said Dr. Cloyd. “We talk often, but we’re prepared for any eventuality.”

“Almost universally they are ready to be back on campus,” said Smart. “They miss the human interaction.”

These three schools will have mostly online classes for the summer.