Local college ranks second in the nation for dairy

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The College of The Ozark’s (C of O) dairy is ranked second in the nation.

“That was really exciting for the students and myself. and everyone else involved in this over the years, it’s not just what the students have currently been doing, it’s all the students in the past,” said Ryan Bilyeu, the dairy herd manager.

Bilyeu says this high ranking speaks to the quality of the school’s herd of 36 holsteins.

A panel of experts from all areas of the dairy industry ranked competing schools on how students operate dairies.

Two students shared what this honor means to them.

“really just showed that all the hard work we’ve done here really paid off. It’s kind of an incentive to keep doing what we’re doing, and just keep getting better, said Dylan Blankenship, Cof O senior. “You know maybe one day we can reach up to that number one spot.”

“I had come a couple times and we had a calf so we were here until super early and I had class the next day, so it just made everything super worth it and then being here super late and it was just really nice to see that all of that hard work actually paid off,” said Kala Lafferty, C of O senior.

C of O is the smallest school to receive a ranking in the top 10.