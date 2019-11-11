Local college honors veterans for Veterans Day

OZARKS, Mo. — People gathered at College of The Ozarks to give thanks.

The school lists Patriotic Education as a pillar of studies saying its goal is “to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibility, love of country, and willingness to defend it”

Jordan Sutton is a cadet at C of O and explains what he took away from this morning’s service.

“This morning I just covered just kind of the spirit of the American soldier and how we’re always striving for victory,” Sutton said. “And also reflecting back on the number of veteran suicides that we have in our population today and how it’s a very serious issue we have.”

C of O offers patriotic scholarships covering full room and board.

The school awards them on a competitive basis to students who contract with the Army National Guard.