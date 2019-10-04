Local church hosts summit to better Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Schweitzer United Methodist Church hosted its SGF Urban Summit Thursday.

According to the pastor, Jason Leininger, says the goal of the summit is to make Springfield a community.

“The goal of the summit is really to empower them with what they see other people doing and hear what other people are doing and recognize they have capacity in and of themselves,” said Leininger.

Attendees, like SMC Packaging Group, were there to learn how to improve in different aspects like education, health, diversity and even business.

“I think the problems of poverty and substance abuse and domestic violence are all things that we want to see changes in,” said Donna Roberts with SMC Packaging group. “As an employer, we would love to have the opportunity to find people and be part of their success story help them better their lives reduce their stress and give them an opportunity to discover what they have to offer our community.”

Leininger says the summit is meant to inspire people to do more.