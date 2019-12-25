Local church holds Christmas Eve mass

Mo. — With tonight being Christmas Eve families around the Ozarks flocked to churches around the area for traditional Christmas Eve masses.

We stopped by Kingsway United Methodist Church in Springfield today.

They say it is important for both members of the faith and those in the community to share an experience like Christmas Eve mass

But this year, the church is taking its outreach one step further to help even more people in Springfield.

“Our Christmas Eve offering is dedicated straight towards helping homeless in Springfield,” said Kathryn Bartee, director of operations. “So we have a few charities that we are focusing on and working with to take all of our Christmas Eve donations to help with the homeless problem here in Springfield.”

All services at Kingsway ended with what they described as a sharing of the light using candles and the song Silent Night to show the light of the Lord on its way.