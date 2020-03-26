Local church gives out healthcare mask sewing kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local Mormon church put together sewing kits for anyone that wants to make masks for hospital employees.

Hundreds of cars came to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to pick up a kit.

Service missionary, Deanna Carpenter, says the masks are donated by CoxHealth and aren’t made with typical materials.

“This is not material you can buy at Hobby Lobby or some crafts store,” said Carpenter. “This is hospital-grade for the OR material. So it’s breathable, it’s 100% waterproof, and it keeps bacteria and viruses out of it.”

People picking up the kits say they want to contribute in any way they can.

“It’s been very inspiring to see everybody just pull together and get the job done,” said Cassie Taylor, with Gotkits. “So I’m very impressed, and I love it.”

Not only does it help the community, but it’s a fun project you can do at home, during this 30-day stay-at-home order.

“If you have a sewing machine, and you can follow some simple directions and ask questions if you get stuck, you can do this. It’s a straight stitch, it’s super easy,” said Carpenter.

The church is expecting to give 20,000 masks to the hospital.