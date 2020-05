SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local church is taking action to help foster children and their families.

Ridgecrest Baptist will host a drive-by drop-off begining May 20 and lasting through Sunday, May 23.

The church is collecting supplies for Sammy’s Window, a non-profit that provides food and clothing to foster families in Southwest Missouri.

They’re asking for new items.

You can drop them off from your car under the Portico on the northeast side of the church on Republic Road.