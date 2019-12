BRANSON, Mo. — Hundreds of kids who are in foster care in Taney County are getting some Christmas cheer.

Kas Long, director for Bloom Beyond, says all 280 foster kids in Taney County receive Christmas gifts from Bloom Church.

The outreach also has face-painting, cookie decorating and Santa Claus.

