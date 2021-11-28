Local charities outline plans for Giving Tuesday, a day to donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following the big holiday shopping days of the year, local charities are encouraging people to donate on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is an annual day organizations financially depend on to continue their work in serving others.

Some local charities have already shared their goals for the upcoming day.

Officials with Ozarks Food Harvest, the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, said they’ve set a fundraising goal this year of $30,000.

They said this will “help provide food for families facing hunger this holiday season.”

In a release, those with Ozarks Food Harvest said the money will specifically help provide more than 120,000 meals to children, families and seniors in the Ozarks.

“The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for families facing hunger,” said Denise Gibson, Development and Communication Director at Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re so grateful to everyone in southwest Missouri that helps support our mission to Transform Hunger into Hope.”

They said Feeding Missouri, the Feeding America food bank coalition for Missouri and CoxHealth will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

The American Red Cross is another organization that has outlined plans for Giving Tuesday.

Officials said 2021 marked one of the country’s most active years for severe weather. They said the American Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food, and care.

“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Stacy Burks, Southern Missouri Executive Director, said. “This Giving Tuesday and holiday season, we ask everyone to join us by making a financial donation to help us provide ongoing support to our communities when emergencies happen.”

In a release, the nonprofit said a family displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of nearly 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter.