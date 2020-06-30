Local Catholic parishes cancel in-person masses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Catholic parishes in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese have canceled in-person Masses due to COVID-19.
According to the diocese website, the following parishes have suspended Mass until further notice:
- St. Eustachius Parish in Portageville (New Madrid County), due to a parishioner testing positive
- St. Mary Church in Seneca (Newton County)
- Nativity of Our Lord Mission Church in Noel (McDonald County), due to the rising number of positive cases in the county
The diocese has a COVID-19 section on its website, which will be updated when more information becomes available.