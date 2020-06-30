Local Catholic parishes cancel in-person masses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Catholic parishes in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese have canceled in-person Masses due to COVID-19.

According to the diocese website, the following parishes have suspended Mass until further notice:

St. Eustachius Parish in Portageville (New Madrid County), due to a parishioner testing positive

St. Mary Church in Seneca (Newton County)

Nativity of Our Lord Mission Church in Noel (McDonald County), due to the rising number of positive cases in the county

The diocese has a COVID-19 section on its website, which will be updated when more information becomes available.