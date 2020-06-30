Local Catholic parishes cancel in-person masses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Catholic parishes in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese have canceled in-person Masses due to COVID-19.

According to the diocese website, the following parishes have suspended Mass until further notice:

  • St. Eustachius Parish in Portageville (New Madrid County), due to a parishioner testing positive
  • St. Mary Church in Seneca (Newton County)
  • Nativity of Our Lord Mission Church in Noel (McDonald County), due to the rising number of positive cases in the county

The diocese has a COVID-19 section on its website, which will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties