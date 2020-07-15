Local businesses speak about the impact of the masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield will not only require a mask to be worn by residents in public, but the capacity limits at restaurants and other businesses will be extended.

A few businesses say they aren’t expecting a big impact from the masking ordinance because they have already been enforcing masking rules since reopening.

The employees at Bambino’s and The History Museum on The Square already all wear masks.

Krista Adams, director of development at The History Museum on The Square, says the main change due to the masking ordinance will be telling guests masking is not “strongly encouraged” but “required.”

“So far, everyone’s been very respectful,” said Adams. “We don’t really anticipate having any issues with having a mask ordinance in the city.”

According to Adams, the museum is such a large facility that it can still hold a large number of people at one time.

“Since we reopened, we have required all of our staff and our volunteers to wear masks, and we also strongly encourage our visitors to wear masks also,” said Adams. “And that’s for the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

Bambinos Cafe Server Jenna Leavitt says business was slow when the capacity limit began.

“The first couple of weeks when we opened dine-in and had the seat limitations, it was a little slow, but once word got out, it’s been pretty steady, we’ve been lucky,” said Leavitt.

Business, according to Leavitt, is now doing well with limited capacity and customers being required to wear masks makes her feel comfortable.

“I don’t think a lot will change for the servers personally, but having people coming in and wearing masks will make us feel a little safer,” said Leavitt.

Adams says they will provide masks at the museum since people from out of town visiting the museum may not know about the ordinance.