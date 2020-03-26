Local businesses sell unprepared food in response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As essential food items like eggs, bread, and meat become harder to find at grocery stores, local restaurants are now doing what they can to help out.

This change comes after Governor Parson signed an executive order this week to allow restaurants to sell unprepared food to the public.

Restaurants owners here in Springfield say it’s a perfect way to sell their extra stock while lightening the load at local grocery stores.

Tonish Fewell owner of the Carriage House in Springfield says, “I have so much food in here I want to get rid of as much to try to reimburse myself as much as possible to try to make sure when this is all over that we can still have it up and running.”

He says he had just bought $18,000 worth of product when the COVID-19 outbreak hit here. Since then, the Carriage House was using the extra food to give meals to the elderly, but now that restrictions have been lifted, he can sell the rest, and none of it will go to waste.

When Prima’s Mexican Kitchen on South Glenstone found themselves with nearly 100 pounds of extra beef, the owners decided they would give it to the same community that has always supported them in the past instead of freezing it.

Marisa Hernandez at Prima’s Mexican Kitchen says, “Something like ground beef.we just happened to have a little bit of extra and with so many people not able to find it, it’s the least we could do to extend it out to some of those families.”

Several businesses are taking advantage of this change. Thai Express is also selling large bags of rice and giving out free toilet paper to customers.

Coyote’s Adobe Cafe and Harbell’s also sold off their supply of beer that they couldn’t return to vendors.