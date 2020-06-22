Local businesses holding off on opening-up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Despite loosened restrictions on social distancing and occupancy in Springfield, some restaurants are still choosing to hold off on re-opening dining rooms to customers.

We wanted to know why.

KOLR 10 reporter Bailey Strohl spoke with the General Manager at Red’s Giant Hamburg about its decision to only offer drive-thru service through June.

Tricia Smith says there’s just too many factors associated with dining in.

“A lot of it’s kind of just being able to get the accurate number of staff that were needed, keep up with the guidelines for the safety of customers, the safety of employees, the sanitation that goes into things now with the corona virus and being able to maintain that at the same time.”

Smith estimated she would need to hire about 30 new employees just to allow for dining in at 50% capacity.

She says she only needs about four more employees to be back up to speed, but getting staff to come back, and potential employees to apply, hasn’t been easy.

“A lot of employees just didn’t ever come back to work, so we’re constantly hiring, constantly taking applications.”

She says they are still operating drive-they only, which makes up about 40% of total income. She knows they are still missing out on customers.



“Our phone rings every day off the hook,” Smith says Red’s plans to re-open it’s dining rooms the first week of July.



We’ll have more on this story tonight on KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6.