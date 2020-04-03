Local business working on sanitary way to transport COVID-19 victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the COVID-19 death toll grows and one Springfield business is working on a sanitary solution for transporting those who have succumbed to the virus.

Springfield Coach is creating mortuary transportation with no porous surfaces.

The entire vehicle can be bleached and cleaned with a power washer.

Gary Spaniak with Springfield Coach told us this idea was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted something for even the normal operator to not have all of the storage abilities and the cleanliness of a medical-grade vehicle that they deserve, but with the COVID-19 we took it a step further and made sure that everything was non-porous and be able to really spray this down and not have any germs left behind,” Spaniak said.

Spaniak says the vehicles are on the market now.