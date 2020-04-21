Local business owner reacts to longer stay-at-home order in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – A local business owner is reacting to staying closed longer than other businesses in the state.

Branson’s ordinance on public gatherings is attached to the Governor’s State of Emergency that expires May 15, not his stay-at-home order that expires May 3.

This means, after the Governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted, the City of Branson will continue to only allow essential businesses to operate.

Another part of the law makes it illegal to eat or drink at any punbic restaurant.

Susie Roten, the owner of Branson’s oldest restaurant, Branson Cafe, orginally closed due to the ordinance, but she is now offering carry out until the late expires.

Roten also says her employees are ready to get back to work.