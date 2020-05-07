Local business opens its doors, defying Greene County’s Stay-at-Home Order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local business opened their doors for people to eat and play Bingo. This action is currently illegal in Greene County due to the Stay-at-Home Order.

Owner of The Barnhouse, Travis Zarechi, runs Little Guys Baseball Club for youth sports. The way they fund that, is primarily through the bingo nights once held at The Barnhouse regularly.

Zarechi says his business is up against the wall after being forced to close for nearly two months. He says his business is facing the possibility of being lost, something that would put he and his family in financial peril, and put a stop to his mission to help run youth sports.

So tonight, May 6, the Barnhouse is open, with tables spaced eight feet apart and sanitizer on hand for those playing bingo. Zuriche estimates around 100 people are spaced between his two floors, and while he knows he is taking a risk running illegally, he explains why he made the decision.

“It was exciting news hearing that the Governor was going to re-open the state, and then when the city and county comes back and says some small businesses can reopen and some cannot, you’re sitting there in shock and not sire what to do,” said Zuriche. “So then, you start exploring. Without opening up tonight, I could tell you that we won’t be here next year. I want to work with them, and make sure our community is safe and taken care of, but at the same time, the ball is kind of going to be in their court at this point.”

Zarechi says he had a conversation with Greene County commissioner Bob Dixon and health director Clay Goddard. He says his business is deemed a gaming center, but Zarechi argues that they were on the restaurant side of things with their kitchen.

Though Zarechi said he hopes things don’t go in a legal directon, he has a lawyer in case things do end up in court.

The health department declined to comment on the matter.