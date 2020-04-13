Local business offers free breakfast to healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Another business is stepping up to help local healthcare workers Monday morning (4/13/2020).

TownePlace Suites, across the street from Mercy Hospital, hosted a drive-thru “grab-n-go” hot breakfast for all medical providers.

From 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., healthcare workers could drive by the front entrance and receive a pre-packaged breakfast.

The suites say this is just one way for them to give back.

Jennifer Peterson, general manager of TownePlace Suites, says, “Anything that we can do. A big thing here in O’Reilly Hospitality is o reach, so we love to give back to the community, so we feel this is one way at this time that we can do that.”