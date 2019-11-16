Local bookstore saved by the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A downtown bookstore will now remain open after the community stepped up to help the owner.

The owner of Bookmarx, Joshua Arnett, posted on Facebook that the bookstore would have to close down soon.

Just a few days later after a huge amount of customer support, Arnett says he is now committed to staying open.

Bookmarx has since received several businesses offers to help out.

Plus, the Downtown Association pitched some ideas to stay open as well.

We asked Arnett how a small local bookstore competes with online retailers and big chain stores.

“I think it’s hard but not impossible,” Arnett said. “I think there are ways to bring people into your store. Especially with a used book, I think its really possible. I think it’s really hard for new bookstores. But I think with used booked you can offer things at a comparable price to online.”

Arnett has run Bookmarx for five and a half years. His family has owned other book stores as well.

Another local bookstore in town called Hooked on The Books has been around for over 30 years.

The weekend manager, Audrey Thompson, explained what set their book store apart from the others.

“Basically, I think we just try to keep up with the times,” Thompson said. “We try to change along with media. We have a website now. It’s kind of something we’ve worked on the past few years. It’s actually one of the things I think has brought in a lot of business.”

She says they have options on how to pick up books from their store.

“You can check our website for any books that we have in the store,” Thompson said. “And there’s actually options you can pick up the books you want. We’ll go find them for you and you can come in when it’s convenient to get them.”

KOLR10 found out this week that a store called I Love Books on south Glenstone will be closing soon.

The owners posted on Facebook that they’re retiring and will have a sale on November 30.

You will be able to get 50% off of a purchase of 15 dollars on all used books.

The first bookstore mentioned, Bookmarx, is selling their books at 25% off until the end of the month.