Local boat parade could break a world record

BRANSON, Mo. — Hundreds of boats will be participating in a boat parade as a show of support for President Trump.

Organizers plan to begin the parade at noon on Saturday, Sept. 5 but had to split the parade into two different paths because of so many boaters expressing interest.

One of the groups will be meeting at Kimberling City Bridge where they plan to sing the national anthem before the parade officially begins and head to the Table Rock Dam.

The second group will meet at noon at the Shell Knob Bridge before beginning their route to the Eagle Rock Bridge.

Organizers will be selling shirts prior to the parade to raise money for the Kimberling City Elk’s Lodge that recently burned down.

Boat parade organizer John Koedatich says he believes the amount of participants could break a world record.

“We’re trying to make sure that all these boats count for the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Koedatich. “It’s not about setting a record, it’s about supporting our president, but if everybody on our page shows up, we have over 3000 members. In the 4 or 5 days that we’ve been doing this, it’s just blown up that big.”

Koedatich says they will be announcing their grand marshall for the parade.