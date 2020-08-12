Local blood center offering prizes to those willing to donate blood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting the “Extreme Adventure Blood Drive” in an attempt to make up for the estimated 9,000 donations lost because of COVID-19.

Beginning on August 17 through the 28, CBCO says all of its participating donor centers will offer a free T-shirt and an entry to win one of many prizes including a Pelican Challenger 100 Kayak, a Lifetime Cooler, a trip with 37 North expeditions or a zipline and Snowflex tubing session at Wolfe Mountain Resort in Branson.

“We love to reward our blood donors with gifts, but the real gift is realized when patients in our area hospitals recover thanks to that donation,” said Chris Pilgrim, CBCO media relations representative. “We continue to be challenged to meet area needs, and events like this one are vital in helping to ensure that blood will be on the shelves for our friends and neighbors.”

Participating blood centers are in Springfield, Joplin, Bentonville and Springdale.

Walk-in donations are welcome, but CBCO says appointments are encouraged. All donors are required to wear a mask.