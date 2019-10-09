Local blood center has less than a day worth of Type O blood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) has less than a day’s supply of type O blood on hand.

It is in critical need of O negative and O positive blood donors.

This is the second week that the blood supply has been low.

CBCO says that some donors responded last week, but a larger response is needed now.

You can donate at any of CBCO’s four blood donation centers here in the Ozarks.

The center in Springfield is at 220 West Plainview Road and is open at these times: