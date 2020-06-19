Local blogger talks about the Netflix show Ozarks with ABC radio in Australia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week, Kaitlyn McConnell, with the popular blog Ozarks Alive, received a Facebook message from ABC radio in Australia, which is the government-funded radio network like our PBS and NPR.

People in Australia, including the Prime Minister, have been under lockdown and have started watching the Netflix show, Ozark. They found Kaitlyn’s blog with a simple internet search and thought she must be the one to talk to about whether or not the Ozarks is like the series on Netflix.

A week ago, she did a live radio interview for the Saturday Breakfast show with Australian host, Libby Gorr, to discuss the show.

The full interview, which starts at the 1:31 mark and lasts about 7 minutes.

KOLR10’s photojournalist Tim Leimkuhler interviewed Kaitlyn after the show and got her reaction to the experience.