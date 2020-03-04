Local Bernie Sanders Campaign gathers for Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD — While “Super Tuesday” wasn’t as dominant a night as expected, the Sanders campaign in Springfield turns their attention to Missouri’s primary on March 10.

Around 50 people gathered in Springfield, keeping a close eye on the “Super Tuesday” primary with nearly 1/3rd of the delegates on the line for the Democratic nomination.

The Sanders campaign just opened their office in Springfield a few days ago, but since then, things have changed.

Since Saturday, Businessman Tom Steyer, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, all dropped from the race. Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden upon the suspension of their campaigns.

Local Sanders campaign organizer Amy Ramirez says that changed the playing field.

“Since two candidates have dropped out, that does change the polls and the demographics of voters. Now, it’s a little more intense, I think in terms of looking at the states and what the numbers look in those states because Biden and Bloomberg are surprising us just a little bit. So we are just going to wait it out and see if it does become a victory for us,” says Ramirez.

Others in attendance included two candidates running for House district seats in Missouri: Derrick Nowlin and Vicke Kepling.

Nowlin, who is running for the seat in Missouri House District 134, says this campaign is the culmination of what the group started locally in 2015 for Senator Sanders.

“Locally, we didn’t know each other. We came together at a grassroots level because we like Bernie, we like these issues. We worked for him in 2015 and 2016; we saw what happened. It is about him, it is about his candidacy, but more importantly, it’s about the issues. So, a lot of us in this room have worked for four years to get to this point tonight,” says Nowling.

Back in 2016, Sanders earned more votes than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in Greene County.

However, “Super Tuesday” didn’t come together as dominant of a performance as the campaign expected.

Kepling, who is running for Missouri’s House District 135, says the democratic establishment may be making a play to sabotage Bernie’s campaign.

“I think the system needs to be very careful, and what I mean by that, is Bernie inspires the youth. Any time people work against Bernie, which has happened on several different levels: DNC, the whole Bloomberg thing. Any time we squash the enthusiasm of our youth, I think it’s a huge problem. Do we want people to get involved and to come out and vote? Or do we want them to stay at home?” says Kepling.

Now, all remaining campaigns turn their focus to next Tuesday, when six more states will have their primary elections, including Missouri.