Local bank says sending money through the mail is dangerous

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some like to send money to their loved ones during the holidays, but a local Ozarks bank is urging you to not send cash through the mail.

Arvest Bank says instead, you could send money electronically through your bank, with an app or even by email.

“There are also different apps on phones that you can use to get money from one account to another or sometimes through email,” Mabins said. “So, there’s just a number of ways to do that now that you don’t have to use that cash.”

Darline Mabins, a branch manager at Arvest, says if you’re skeptical about sending money electronically, to talk to your bank.

“Sending it in a way that you have to get a signature to know that it’s made it so it’s a little bit safer versus sticking it in an envelope, putting a postage stamp in it and sending it in the mail that way,” Mabins said. “If you’re going to send something, I would send a check or a cashiers check at least you have a means of stopping it, getting it reissued through your bank versus cash is gone once it’s gone, it’s gone there’s no way to recover that.”

Wire transfers are another way to send money.

“They’re fast and they’re effective,” Mabins said. “The money will get from one bank to another.”

If you must send your money in the mail, Mabins says just refrain from cash and use another method of payment instead.

If you choose to still mail money, it is getting close to the deadline for basic shipping to deliver before Christmas.

