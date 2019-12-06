LIVE UPDATES: Kenneth Davis gets two life sentences plus fifty years

UPDATE 4:44 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — During today’s sentencing, assistant prosecuting attorney Stephanie Wan asked judge Mountjoy for the maximum sentence for each of the seven counts.

Kenneth Davis was convicted of and for those sentences to be served consecutively.

Wan says the victims in this case deserved justice and to know that Davis could never hurt them again.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– Kenneth Robert Davis was sentenced to two life sentences plus fifty extra years in prison on Friday (12/06/19).

Davis was recently convicted of seven counts of child abuse. Two of those counts earned Davis his two life sentences, the other five counts earned him an additional ten years each.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Springfield man convicted of seven counts of child abuse in September is back in court on Friday (12/6/2019).

Kenneth Robert Davis was convicted by a Greene County jury of two counts of abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury and five counts of abuse of a child.

Davis had asked for a motion to have another trial but that was overruled.

The Judge called three witnesses up to the stand to testify. The first to get called upon the stand was Stacy Edwards, child advocacy for Greene County.

Edwards said that she had gone to Davis’ house for a welfare check when she tried to ask the five children who were at the house questions. The family would not let the children answer the questions.

Edwards tried to convince the children to come to the Children’s Advocacy Center to interview with her. It took four attempts to get the children there. Once the children were examed two of the children were diagnosed with trauma.

Edwards said after the exams, his parental rights were taken away.

The second person to take the stand was Lt. Tony Kinser from the Buffalo Police Department, who was in charge of the Kinsley case, said the two cases are similar.

Lead Detective Jennifer Flood was the last to take the stand. Flood showed a 20-minute video of an interview with Davis after he was arrested.