LIVE UPDATES: Nixa City Council meeting on a masking ordinance

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa City Council will be voting on a masking ordinance on July 20, 2020, at their City Council meeting.

The meeting began with a public hearing to allow citizens of Nixa to share their views on the ordinance.

The ordinance will go into effect as soon as it’s approved by the mayor and will last 90 days unless repealed or amended by the council.

An amendment was introduced by Mayor Steele and passed. The amendment allowed performers, presenters and those making a speech exempt from wearing a mask ask long as they practice social distancing.

A separate amendment was introduced by Councilman Peterson to allow exemptions for weddings, funerals and religious services as long as participators were social distancing. The proposed amendment failed.

This is a developing story.

KOLR10 Reporter Madison Hever is at the meeting and will be providing live updates from her Twitter page:

First on tonight's agenda: public comment on the requirement of wearing face coverings and masks in public areas to prevent the spread of #COVID19 — Madison Hever (@MadisonHever) July 21, 2020

PUBLIC COMMENT: Citizens are allowed to remove their mask to address council. — Madison Hever (@MadisonHever) July 21, 2020

So far, there seems to be a pretty equal number of supporters of the bill and people who do not support the bill… — Madison Hever (@MadisonHever) July 21, 2020