Health Department says Delta variant is making Springfield a national hotspot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department gave an update on the Delta variant Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Director, Jon Mooney from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says, “Yesterday we reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 bringing our 7-day average to 116. That is a 22% increase of cases over the past week. We have the ability to slow these numbers down and too save lives simply by becoming vaccinated.”

According to Mooney, last week more than 3,300 people were vaccinated in Greene County.

“We are making progress, it’s just not at the pace we would like to see.”

The Delta variant has put Springfield in the national spotlight as the hot spot for the variant.

“I’ll be frank individuals who continue to not get vaccinated are at extremely high risk for contracting the Delta variant sometime soon,” said Mooney.

Daily opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling the health department call center at 417-874-1211.

Mooney also gave out a tip for the holiday weekend that is coming up saying, “The holiday weekend is a couple of days away we want people to continue to take measures to protect themselves. If you are going into a large setting and haven’t been vaccinated we encourage you to wear a mask. If you have symptoms and not feeling well don’t go out in public, don’t go around your loved ones go get tested.”

The Health Department is hosting a free vaccination event at Springfield Fire Station #5 on Wednesday, June 30 from 3-5 pm with all three vaccines offered.