SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department held a briefing to discuss updates on COVID-19 cases and the importance of the community remaining vigilant.

SGCHD Director Clay Goddard urged residents to remember the three w’s: wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance.

For the latest information you can go to health.springfieldmo.gov/finishstrong or call 417-874-1211.