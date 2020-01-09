Live PD K9, Lor, is being treated for pneumonia and possible tumor

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County K9, Lor, has been taken to the University of Missouri Veterinary School of Medicine.

The Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office says the Live PD K9 has pneumonia and a possible tumor that may have ruptured the dog’s small intestine.

Lor has had surgery and was given, according to the post, a 50% chance at surviving and will remain in veterinary care for one week.

The sheriff’s office shared a link to an organization called Project K9 Hero. This non-profit has agreed to pay all of Lor’s medical bills.

To donate to Project K9 Hero, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories