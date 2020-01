SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Live PD K9, Lor, is well and is going home from the hospital.

James Craigmyle, the owner of the K9, shared this tweet showing his excitement to be heading home.

Yaaaaayyy!!!! We’re busting out of here! https://t.co/id3tunaAv8 — James Craigmyle (@JamesCraigmyle) January 14, 2020

Lor was taken to the University of Missouri Veterinary School of Medicine to be treated for pneumonia and a possible tumor that may have ruptured the dog’s small intestine.

