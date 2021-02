JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson and Dr. Randall Williams, the director of Missouri Health and Senior Services, are expected to give an update this morning on the COVID-vaccine distribution process in the state.

According to the state’s site, 574,408 people have received their first dose in the state. There are 189, 970 that have received the second dose.

