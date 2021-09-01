12-year-old and a Springfield Police Officer are among recipients of Missouri Public Safety awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson is awarding several Public Safety Medals this morning. The awards are the state’s highest public safety awards.

They will go to 15 first responders and 7 civilians for their heroic, life-saving acts during 2020.

This year’s Governor’s Medal went to several St. Louis area first responders who helped Arlydia Bufford after she was shot at St. John’s Applebee’s. Bufford is a Kinloch firefighter and was dining with the fire captain at the time of the shooting. That captain is credited with rendering life-saving first aid as Bufford was rushed to a hospital in a police cruiser.

Jayden Groves, 12, was honored for helping save his 22-month-old brother’s life. Groves noticed his brother wandered off from a large family gathering. He found his brother face down in a pond. The boy, 11-years-old at the time of the incident, rushed to a nearby fire department and got help.

Members of the Chesterfield and St. Peter’s Police Department are also being honored following their part in a fiery rescue. The officers braved the flames to cut the wires holding the man in place. They succeeded in freeing the man, who was rushed to the hospital.

Also honored, two Franklin County Sheriff Deputies who were shot in the line of duty. The shooting happened after a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-44 near Hwy. 50.

Medal of Valor: Sergeant Jason M. Weggeman and Deputy Sheriff Ronald R. Burgess, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, for ending the threat posed by gunman. Sergeant Michael J. Ottolini and Detective Lee Alex Clawson, Jefferson City Police Department, for ending the threat posed by a gunman. Sergeant Heather M. Anderson, Springfield Police Department, for ending the threat posed by a motorist who had deliberately run over a Springfield police officer. Corporal Jason A. Ashby, Missouri State Highway Patrol, for life-saving actions following a catastrophic boating collision. Officer John K. Gresco II, St. Charles County Police Department, for life-saving actions during severe flash flooding. Officers Ryan W. Broeker and Andrew C. Mattaline, Chesterfield Police Department; and Devin R. Kitrel, St. Peters Police Department; for life-saving actions following a deadly automobile crash.



Governor’s Medal Officers Mitchell D. Griffin and Dustin P. Hitchcock, St. John Police Department; Officer Michael W. Mertz, Crestwood Police Department; Officer Chad W. Hembree, Woodson Terrace Police Department; and Captain Darion Meeks, Kinloch Fire Department; for life-saving actions following a restaurant shooting in which multiple people were shot.

