Live events making a comeback in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2020 has made it difficult for venues to open their doors to an audience, but some forms of live events are starting to make a comeback.

It has been a challenge for venues to play within the rules and still be able to operate. Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association Rusty Worley says in Downtown, some places are getting back on their feet.

“This past weekend, we saw Springfield Contemporary Theater host an event out at Mother’s Backyard,” said Worley. “It was a concert that was really well attended. Places like The Hepcat, the new Jazz lounge that opened about a year ago in Downtown, it’s open now and serving and has local live music there. So there are local live music options.”

The Outland Ballroom plans on having a limited gathering this Friday, Oct. 9, to reveal some of the renovations they’ve made.

For some venues, operating with a reduced audience isn’t feasible due to costs associated with something like a concert. One form of live entertainment that has found a way to adapt has been the Springfield Little Theatre.

Lorianne Dunn is the theatre’s Education Director. She says putting together smaller productions have made up for the limited audience.

“When you produce a major musical, you have royalties attached to that,” said Dunn. “You have other people that we’re paying out, to the right holders to license that. Not to mention the cost of production.”

To keep the doors open, they have focused on keeping the overhead low while ensuring the entertainment value is high.

“Doing those shows with casts of two people, four people, eight people definitely keeps all of that in check,” said Dunn. “Just hearing that applause or hearing that unified break out into laughter, that communal response, that’s a real gift, and the absence of it is a real loss.”

The Little Theater is actually operating at less than half the capacity to allow for proper safety. They’ll be debuting “Clue: The Musical” that runs Sept. 23 through Nov. 8.

