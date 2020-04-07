LIVE COMMENT Q&A FOLLOWING TUESDAY TOWNHALL

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– KOLR10 is hosting a LIVE COMMENT Q&A on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 starting at 7 p.m.

Representatives from the Springfield Public School System and the Greene County Medical Society will be answering your questions, which you can share in the comment section of this Facebook post.

The Q&A will air LIVE on Facebook and Ozarksfirst.com, immediately following Tuesday night’s Live Townhall, hosted by KOLR10 News and KY3. That event will air on KOLR10 and KY3. The Townhall is scheduled to run from 6:30 – 7 p.m.