Little Heroes Park dedicated to children of first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted on Friday, July 24, for the opening of Little Heroes Park, a place for the children of first responders to play and have fun.

The park is located at Highway 65 and Highway 60, eight miles north of Branson.

Though the park is dedicated to children of first responders, the whole community is allowed to play.

Kids will be able to fish, play basketball, practice martial arts and more.

Little Heroes Park founder Roger Rekate says the park is about faith, fun and family.

“I really hope people get an opportunity to truly just have fun with their family first, but at the same time, to learn about the gospel,” said Rekate.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.