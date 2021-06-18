LIST: Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has another list of multiple vaccination opportunities for residents for the week of June 21-27.

According to the Health Department, as of Friday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases was 85 – a 26% increase over the past week. Since January, 95% of positive cases interviewed were not fully vaccinated.

Below is a list of vaccination events:

Monday, June 21

  • Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) – 720 E. Grand St. from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, June 22

  • Madison Tower (SGCHD) – 421 W. Madison from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Villa Marie Apartments (SGCHD) – 1060 E. Villa Marie from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, June 23

  • SGCHD Westside Clinic – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Chesterfield Family Center (SGCHD) – 2511 W. Republic Rd. from 12-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, June 24

  • O’Reilly Center for Hope (SGCHD) – 1518 E. Dale from 9-11 a.m. Vaccine offered: Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Central Assembly of God (SGCHD) – 1301 N. Boonville from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, June 25

  • The Discovery Center (SGCHD) – 438 E. St. Louis St. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Drury University Back to School Event (SGCHD) – 900 N. Benton from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, June 26

  • Farmers Market of the Ozarks (SGCHD) – 2144 E. Republic Rd. from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • Doling Family Center (SGCHD) – 301 E. Talmage from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

A list and map of additional opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com.

