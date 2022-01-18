List of Springfield’s cold weather shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With cold weather approaching, here is a list of the current cold weather shelters in Springfield.

NameAddressPhoneShelter Type
East Sunshine Church of Christ3721 E. Sunshine417.408.8076Men’s Shelter
Grace United Methodist600 S. JeffersonNoneWomen’s Shelter
Unity of Springfield2214 E Seminole St.417.887.2214Adults
Asbury United Methodist Church1500 S Campbell Ave417.865.1335Adults & Pets
Revive 66 campground3839 W. Chestnut Expressway417.894.1167Adults & Pets
Salvation Army Harbor House636 N. Boonville417.831.3371Men’s overflow shelter

Additional sites are in various stages of attempting to open and provide support to help increase capacity.

Veterans Coming Home Center serves as a warming center and transportation hub.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit https://cpozarks.org/programs/crisis-cold-weather-shelters/ for more information and complete the CCWS Volunteer Interest Form, which is shared across cold weather shelter sites.

