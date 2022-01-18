List of Springfield’s cold weather shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With cold weather approaching, here is a list of the current cold weather shelters in Springfield.

Name Address Phone Shelter Type East Sunshine Church of Christ 3721 E. Sunshine 417.408.8076 Men’s Shelter Grace United Methodist 600 S. Jefferson None Women’s Shelter Unity of Springfield 2214 E Seminole St. 417.887.2214 Adults Asbury United Methodist Church 1500 S Campbell Ave 417.865.1335 Adults & Pets Revive 66 campground 3839 W. Chestnut Expressway 417.894.1167 Adults & Pets Salvation Army Harbor House 636 N. Boonville 417.831.3371 Men’s overflow shelter

Additional sites are in various stages of attempting to open and provide support to help increase capacity.

Veterans Coming Home Center serves as a warming center and transportation hub.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit https://cpozarks.org/programs/crisis-cold-weather-shelters/ for more information and complete the CCWS Volunteer Interest Form, which is shared across cold weather shelter sites.