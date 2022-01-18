List of Springfield’s cold weather shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With cold weather approaching, here is a list of the current cold weather shelters in Springfield.
|Name
|Address
|Phone
|Shelter Type
|East Sunshine Church of Christ
|3721 E. Sunshine
|417.408.8076
|Men’s Shelter
|Grace United Methodist
|600 S. Jefferson
|None
|Women’s Shelter
|Unity of Springfield
|2214 E Seminole St.
|417.887.2214
|Adults
|Asbury United Methodist Church
|1500 S Campbell Ave
|417.865.1335
|Adults & Pets
|Revive 66 campground
|3839 W. Chestnut Expressway
|417.894.1167
|Adults & Pets
|Salvation Army Harbor House
|636 N. Boonville
|417.831.3371
|Men’s overflow shelter
Additional sites are in various stages of attempting to open and provide support to help increase capacity.
Veterans Coming Home Center serves as a warming center and transportation hub.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit https://cpozarks.org/programs/crisis-cold-weather-shelters/ for more information and complete the CCWS Volunteer Interest Form, which is shared across cold weather shelter sites.