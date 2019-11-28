List of open grocery stores and places to eat on Thanksgiving

Mo. — We’ve all been in a situation where you have forgotten something at the grocery store before the big Thanksgiving dinner, but you are not alone.

Some shoppers getting their last-minute Thanksgiving meal groceries say they had to pay the price of waiting by dealing with overcrowded parking.

“Hard to find a parking spot, drive around, parked way out,” said Leigh Haught while shopping at Price Cutter.

“Parking was interesting,” said another Price Cutter shopper, Terri Foster. “But for the most part it’s been okay.”

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving day:

Price Cutter Battlefield Road / 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. West Commercial / 7a.m. to 10 p.m. Kearney / 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nolting Ave. / 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. National / 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Republic / 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ozark / 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nixa / 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harter House Republic / 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lucky’s Market Glenstone / 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart Normal hours on Kearney, Kansas Expressway, and Independence Street

Aldi East Sunshine / 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hyvee Open until 3 p.m.



Restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners:

Village Inn Regular hours at all locations (Springfield, Ozark, Republic)

George’s Hours 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet starts at 11 a.m.

Ziggi’s Serves at all locations 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hemingway’s Thanksgiving buffet 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended



Free Thanksgiving dinners:

Victory Mission All are welcome Happening at the Second Baptist Church at 5 p.m. 1301 North Boonville

Reeds Spring Intermediate All are welcome It can be delivered to those with no transportation by calling 417-337-3414 Happening at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School at 12 p.m.

Jesus Was Homeless For those who have nobody on Thanksgiving At the Lady of The Lake’ Catholic Church in Branson 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Salvation Army All are welcome Can feed up to 350 people 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fort Leonard Wood For service members, veterans, and their family and friends 6111 Indiana Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Gina Stennett, the Battlefield/65 Price Cutter store director says she’s happy to help out shoppers if they forget something for their Thanksgiving meal.