List of fall activities in Southwest Missouri and surrounding areas

MISSOURI – With crisper air, changing foliage and shorter sunlight-filled days, fall is in full swing. Here’s a list of activities, including prices, you can enjoy this season in Missouri and surrounding areas:

Corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches & more

  • Aurora Maize: Cornfield maze, courtyard activities, hayrides, campfires, The Zombie Harvest (paintball), Field of Screams (maze haunting)
    • 20591 County Rd. 2200, Aurora, MO
    • $12+
  • Exeter Corn Maze and Haunted Attractions: Corn maze, axe throwing, hayrides, petting zoo, sunflower field, pumpkin patch, zombie paintball, more
    • State Hwy MM, Exeter, MO
    • $12.95+
  • Annabelle’s Fun Farm: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, train rides, corn maze, more
    • 444584 E 110 Rd, Welch, OK
    • $18.15 online, $19.95 at gate
  • Campbell’s Maze Daze: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, scavenger hunt, bonfires, more
    • 177 Carob Rd, Clever, MO
    • Friday, Saturday $9, Sunday $7
  • Wood Farms Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin patch, slides, bounce pad, wagon rides, corn maze, more
    • 1108 S 200th St., Pittsburg, KS
    • $5
  • Country Roads Family Fun Farm: Corn maze, petting zoo, hayrides, giant bounce pillow, more
    • 15144 Hwy 97, Stotts City, MO
    • $11
  • Crossgrained Farm: Pumpkin patch
    • 10330 State Line Ave, Asbury, MO
    • $4 to $30 depending on pumpkin
  • Pickin’ Patch Farm: Pumpkin patch, hayride
    • 22813 Hwy ZZ, Marionville, MO
    • $6, pumpkins sold separately
  • Pumpkin Patch at Prior Creek Farms: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn pit, more
    • 6064 CR 4900, Cherryvale, KS
    • Adults $10, children $8
  • Jasper Escape Maze: Corn maze, spooky after dark
    • 14507 Tamarack Rd., Preston Township, MO
    • Adults $10, students $7

Spook houses and trails

Haunted tours

  • Paranormal Science Lab: Haunted tours, October 15, 16, 21
    • Joplin and Webb City
    • $10, $25
  • Bluff Dwellers Cave: Abandoned Passage Lantern Tour
    • 153 Cave Road, Noel, MO
    • $24
  • Galena’s Murder Bordello: History tour and ghost hunts, daily walk-through tours, private paranormal investigation
    • 206 N Main St, Galena, MO
    • History tour & ghost hunt: adults $20, 14 and under $5; Walking tour $10; Private paranormal investigation $250+

