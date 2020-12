LIST: Here’s what is open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Whether it’s a last-minute stocking stuffer or a key ingredient for your Christmas meal, here is a list of what businesses are open on Christmas in the Ozarks.

Disclaimer: Ozarks First recommends calling any of these businesses to make sure there aren’t any last-minute hour changes.

Springfield:

Kearney Street Cafe – 7am – 3pm

W.F. Cody’s – open at 4pm

Thai Express – 11 – 8:30

City Cafe – 7am – 7pm

Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

George’s Steakhouse – 5:30am – 8 pm

Bawi Korean BBQ – 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Golden Korean – 11am – 8pm

Norma’s Carriage House – 6a. – 9pm

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse – 2pm – 7pm

KJ Brewskies – Opens at 4pm

Ichiban Buffet: 11 am – 10pm

Springfield Family Restaurant: 6am – 9pm

Ziggies Café: 6am – 5pm

Hurts Donut – 24/7

Around the Ozarks:

Billy Gail’s in Ozark

Paradise Grill and Steakhouse – 11am – 3pm

Star Bar Restaurant: 11 am – 6pm

Flat Creek in both Cape Fair and Republic is offering family to go meals all day: 10:30am – 7pm

National chains: