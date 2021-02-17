LIST: Five Tips to get your car out of the snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Getting stuck in the snow can be frustrating. Here are a few tips we found to help you get on the road.

Check all around the vehicle

You’ll need to see if the exhaust pipe is clear of snow. If not, clear it by hand. You want to be able to clear as much snow away from your tires as possible. About a foot or more should do the trick. Having a shovel can be very helpful.

Find another person to help

While you are pulling away, ask one or two people to assist you by rocking the car back and forward.

Straightening your steering wheel

If you need to steer, keep the steering input as slight as possible. This is an easily overlooked trick.

Stay on the throttle, but keep a relatively LOW SPEED

Also, check to see if your vehicle has an AWD LOCK MODE. Turning on LOCK or OFF-ROAD might be enough to set you free.

Help your tires gain traction or melt the ice

Put some Kitty litter, salt, or sand to the front and back of your tires. You could also try putting some matting down. Here are a few other things to help give your vehicle traction:

Cardboard

wood

your car’s floor mat

Branches, but be aware that anything you put under your tires could be spun out and potentially hit people.

You could get more friction by letting a little air out of your tires. Just remember to re-inflate them afterward.

Keep in mind, none of these could work and you might have to call for roadside assistance.