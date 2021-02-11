LIST: Cold weather shelters available in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As cold weather continues, the need for available crisis beds and volunteers increase.

According to Community Partnership of the Ozarks, there is an urgent need for overnight volunteers. If interested in volunteering, contact Amanda Stadler at astadler@cpozarks.org or 417-225-7499.

Further information on volunteering can be found here.

Below is a list of available cold weather shelters:

NameAddressPhoneShelter TypeCapacityRestrictions
East Sunshine
Church of Christ		3721 E. Sunshine417.408.8076 Men’s50No pets, no couples, no food allowed due to COVID, no smoke breaks outside due to COVID, no one under 18.
Grace United
Methodist Church		600 S. JeffersonNoneWomen’s20No pets, no couples, no one under 18.
First Unitarian
Universalist
Church		2434 E. Battlefield417.895.0336Men’s20No pets, no couples.
Brentwood
Christian Church		1900 E. Barataria
St		NoneCouple’s/Men/
Women		10None.
Harbor House636 N. Boonville417.831.3371Men’s10No pets, no women, must have ID, no Sex offenders, pass breathalyzer, CANNOT BE BROUGHT FROM STREET OUTREACH.
Victory Mission1610 N.
Broadway		417.864.2235Men’s50+No Pets, no women, must have ID, no Sex offenders, pass breathalyzer, must have mental health meds if they have a mental health diagnosis.
Safe to Sleep1518 E. Dale St.NoneWomen’s20Can only enter through One Door evaluation, length of stay limited to 90 days, cannot reenter program after completing.
Great Circle1212 W Lombard St.844.424.3577Children’sN/AN/A
Isabel’s House2750 W Bennett St.417.865.2273Children’sN/AN/A
Revive 66 Campground3839 W. Chestnut Expressway417.894.1167Men/Women/Pets10Call in advance to see if trailers are available.

According to a press release from the City of Springfield, the Veterans Coming Home (806 N. Jefferson) has extended its hours to serve as an evening warming site and as the pick-up site for transportation via City Utilities buses to the men’s shelters.

