LIST: Cold weather shelters available in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As cold weather continues, the need for available crisis beds and volunteers increase.

According to Community Partnership of the Ozarks, there is an urgent need for overnight volunteers. If interested in volunteering, contact Amanda Stadler at astadler@cpozarks.org or 417-225-7499.

Further information on volunteering can be found here.

Below is a list of available cold weather shelters:

Name Address Phone Shelter Type Capacity Restrictions East Sunshine

Church of Christ 3721 E. Sunshine 417.408.8076 Men’s 50 No pets, no couples, no food allowed due to COVID, no smoke breaks outside due to COVID, no one under 18. Grace United

Methodist Church 600 S. Jefferson None Women’s 20 No pets, no couples, no one under 18. First Unitarian

Universalist

Church 2434 E. Battlefield 417.895.0336 Men’s 20 No pets, no couples. Brentwood

Christian Church 1900 E. Barataria

St None Couple’s/Men/

Women 10 None. Harbor House 636 N. Boonville 417.831.3371 Men’s 10 No pets, no women, must have ID, no Sex offenders, pass breathalyzer, CANNOT BE BROUGHT FROM STREET OUTREACH. Victory Mission 1610 N.

Broadway 417.864.2235 Men’s 50+ No Pets, no women, must have ID, no Sex offenders, pass breathalyzer, must have mental health meds if they have a mental health diagnosis. Safe to Sleep 1518 E. Dale St. None Women’s 20 Can only enter through One Door evaluation, length of stay limited to 90 days, cannot reenter program after completing. Great Circle 1212 W Lombard St. 844.424.3577 Children’s N/A N/A Isabel’s House 2750 W Bennett St. 417.865.2273 Children’s N/A N/A Revive 66 Campground 3839 W. Chestnut Expressway 417.894.1167 Men/Women/Pets 10 Call in advance to see if trailers are available.

According to a press release from the City of Springfield, the Veterans Coming Home (806 N. Jefferson) has extended its hours to serve as an evening warming site and as the pick-up site for transportation via City Utilities buses to the men’s shelters.

