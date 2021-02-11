LIST: Cold weather shelters available in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As cold weather continues, the need for available crisis beds and volunteers increase.
According to Community Partnership of the Ozarks, there is an urgent need for overnight volunteers. If interested in volunteering, contact Amanda Stadler at astadler@cpozarks.org or 417-225-7499.
Further information on volunteering can be found here.
Below is a list of available cold weather shelters:
|Name
|Address
|Phone
|Shelter Type
|Capacity
|Restrictions
|East Sunshine
Church of Christ
|3721 E. Sunshine
|417.408.8076
|Men’s
|50
|No pets, no couples, no food allowed due to COVID, no smoke breaks outside due to COVID, no one under 18.
|Grace United
Methodist Church
|600 S. Jefferson
|None
|Women’s
|20
|No pets, no couples, no one under 18.
|First Unitarian
Universalist
Church
|2434 E. Battlefield
|417.895.0336
|Men’s
|20
|No pets, no couples.
|Brentwood
Christian Church
|1900 E. Barataria
St
|None
|Couple’s/Men/
Women
|10
|None.
|Harbor House
|636 N. Boonville
|417.831.3371
|Men’s
|10
|No pets, no women, must have ID, no Sex offenders, pass breathalyzer, CANNOT BE BROUGHT FROM STREET OUTREACH.
|Victory Mission
|1610 N.
Broadway
|417.864.2235
|Men’s
|50+
|No Pets, no women, must have ID, no Sex offenders, pass breathalyzer, must have mental health meds if they have a mental health diagnosis.
|Safe to Sleep
|1518 E. Dale St.
|None
|Women’s
|20
|Can only enter through One Door evaluation, length of stay limited to 90 days, cannot reenter program after completing.
|Great Circle
|1212 W Lombard St.
|844.424.3577
|Children’s
|N/A
|N/A
|Isabel’s House
|2750 W Bennett St.
|417.865.2273
|Children’s
|N/A
|N/A
|Revive 66 Campground
|3839 W. Chestnut Expressway
|417.894.1167
|Men/Women/Pets
|10
|Call in advance to see if trailers are available.
According to a press release from the City of Springfield, the Veterans Coming Home (806 N. Jefferson) has extended its hours to serve as an evening warming site and as the pick-up site for transportation via City Utilities buses to the men’s shelters.
