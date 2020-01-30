Liquor license revoked for banquet hall where 5 were shot

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene graphic_1745009788458715072

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (AP).– Cape Girardeau is pulling the plug on the liquor license for a southwest Missouri banquet hall where five people were injured in a shooting.

The Southeast Missourian reports that City Manager Scott Meyer revoked the license of The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, on Wednesday.

He cited the failure to “prevent or suppress a violent quarrel, brawl, or fight on the premises” in the revocation notice.

The revocation will take effect Feb. 11 unless there is an appeal. Mayor Bob Fox said the city and the police department are also looking into possibly classifying the property as a nuisance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories