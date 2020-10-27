Linn Creek woman charged after hosting a house party with multiple intoxicated minors

Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff’s Office

LINN CREEK, Mo.- A Camden County woman has been charged after Camden County deputies responded to a home in reference to a large party.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the home of 35-year-old Danielle Rountree about a large house party.

Rountree has been charged with:

  • First-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

When deputies entered her home, they found multiple intoxicated minors and utilizing controlled substances; Rountree was arrested for hosting the party.

Rountree is being held with a surety bond of $25,000.00

